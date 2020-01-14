MOUNT CARMEL - Jacqueline E. (DeFrancesco) Varano, 95, of 343 West Fig Street, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital surrounded by family.

She was born in Atlas on Oct. 6, 1924, the daughter of the late Umberto and Simeralda (Rossi) DeFrancesco.

On July 19, 1943, in St. Peter's Church she married Dominick M. Varano, who preceded her in death on March 31, 1997.

Jacqueline was a 1941 graduate of Mount Carmel Township High School. She worked as a seamstress in the Lenn Jeff Factory. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She was a member of Divine Redeemer Church, formerly St. Peter's Church, Council of Catholic Women, Atlas Rosary Society, Paulanarian Society, Legion of Mary, and St. Vincent De Paul Society.

Jacqueline is survived by four daughters, Josephine Varano, of Mount Carmel, Cimmie Marie Mertz and husband, Tom, of Bloomsburg, Jacqueline Adzema and companion, Joseph Curran, of Mount Carmel, and Roseanne Kobilis and husband, Edward, of California; a son Frank Varano and wife, Virginia, of Mount Carmel; four grandsons, Michael Mertz, Joseph Varano and wife, Amy, Michael Adzema and wife, Chrissy, Nicholas Klingerman and wife, Keri; six granddaughters, Shelley Mint and husband, Joe, Amy Betz and husband, Terry, Carol Varano, Amanda Jones and husband, Jesse, Jaclyn Koblils, and Andrea Kobilis; 14 great-grandchildren, Samantha Wood, Benjamin Wood, JoAnna Wood, Dominic Wood, Eve Wood, Emmette Wood, Sara Prough, Steven McCullum, Addison Adzema, Brayden Adzema, Noah Varano, Jesse Jones, Griffin Mertz and Colin Mertz; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Cosmo DeFrancesco and wife, Agnes, Richard DeFrancesco and wife, Rita, and Daniel DeFrancesco and wife, Gloria; two sisters, Florence Frye and husband, Jeffrey, and Mary Mirarchi and husband, Edward; three brothers-in-law, Frank Varano and wife, Theresa, Lester Varano and wife, Mary, and Dante Varano and wife, Theresa; and a sister-in-law, Rose Procopio.

VARANO - Jacqueline E. (DeFrancesco) Varano, 95, of 343 W. Fig St., Mount Carmel. Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday in Divine Redeemer Church, 300 W. Ave., Mount Carmel, with The Rev. Ryan Fischer officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with transferal prayers at 10 a.m. in the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, Supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Divine Redeemer Church, 438 W. Ave., Mount Carmel 17851. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.