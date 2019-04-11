Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Heslop.

COAL TOWNSHIP - Jacqueline Heslop, 66, of 1461 Pulaski Ave., passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at her home.

Jacqueline was born in Shamokin on June 13, 1952, a daughter of Stephen and Jeanne (Linderman) Sobotor and John Hine.

Jacqueline was a graduate of Coal Township High School and the Washingtonville School of Nursing.

She was employed as a licensed practical nurse in the home health care industry.

She was married to David H. Heslop, who preceded her in death on Aug. 18, 2012.

Her greatest loves in life were her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading and doing crossword puzzles.

Jacqueline is survived by three daughters, Robin, Rhonda and Kelly; a son, Jerome; granddaughters, Dezaree, Kasi and her husband Erik, Emma, Chloe, Katherine and Bess; a grandson, Jerome III; her first great-grandchild on the way; a brother, Stephen and his wife, Denise; a sister, Sandra; nieces and nephews; and her two cats, Laverne and Sassy.

###

HESLOP - Jacqueline Heslop, 66, of 1461 Pulaski Ave., Coal Township. Family and friends are invited to call at the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A religious service will begin in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Hugh Colbourn officiating. Interment of her cremains will follow the service in Fairview Cemetery, Coal Township. The family requests, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions be made to the S.P.C.A. Central PA Center (www.pspca.org), 1467 Bloom Road, Danville 17821. The family has entrusted arrangements to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director.