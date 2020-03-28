COAL TOWNSHIP - Jacqueline Mae Ferrick, 87, of 2050 Trevorton Road, and formerly of Lincoln Towers, Shamokin, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born April 2, 1932, a daughter of the late Earl and Elizabeth Fisher.

Jacqueline was married Feb. 18, 1950, in Washington, D.C., to Thomas A Ferrick Sr., who preceded her in death Oct. 7, 1978.

She was employed at the St. Stephen's Rectory, cooking and doing general housekeeping.

She was a member of the former St. Stephen Church, now Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township. She was very passionate about cooking and enjoyed doing so at the rectory.

Jacqueline is survived by four sons, Thomas A. Ferrick Jr., of Coal Township, David E. Ferrick, of Coal Township, George M. Ferrick and his wife, Patricia, of Altoona, and Robert F. Ferrick, of Coal Township; a grandson, Robert Ferrick Jr.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jacqueline was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.

There will be no view or hours of calling. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. The Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, 120 S. Market St., Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, is assisting the family with the arrangements.