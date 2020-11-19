ELYSBURG - Jacqueline N. (Hornberger) Cousentino, 80, of 322 S. Market St., passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her residence with family by her side.

She was born in Shamokin, Feb. 20, 1940, a daughter of the late William and Pauline (Baginski) Hornberger.

Jackie was a 1958 graduate of Kulpmont High School.

On Nov. 5, 1960, she married James Vincent Cousentino, who preceded her in death Dec. 31, 2000.

She worked for Shamokin Hospital at the snack bar.

She was a member of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church.

Jackie was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed bowling in her younger days and playing bingo, Chinese auctions and church picnics. She loved visiting with family. On her 65th birthday she was gifted with her dream trip to Hawaii. She loved everyone she encountered and spent the last year of her life enjoying time with her great-grandson, Quinn. She amazed her doctors with her strength and will to live while battling COPD and overcoming many struggles. She enjoyed hearing about her ancestry from her daughter, Jamie - the family historian - with whom she resided.

Jackie is survived by two daughters, Jamie Cousentino and her companion, John McGhee, of Elysburg, and Misty Spiker and husband, Matt, of Johnstown; a son, James V. Cousentino Jr., of Georgia; four granddaughters, Ariana Hajdu, Jacqueline Mae Cousentino, Ciara Chappell and Kayla Spiker; three grandsons, Tyler Hajdu, Ian Hajdu, and Michael Chappell; two great-grandsons, Quinn Wyatt Hajdu and Liam Shaffer; two great-granddaughters, Lara Shaffer and Paige Shaffer; a son-in-law, Stephen Hajdu; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Cousentino; three brothers, William Hornberger and his wife, Ethel, David Hornberger and his wife, Cheryl and Alan Hornberger; a sister, Paulette Reitz; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband and parents, Jacqueline was preceded in death by a brother, Frances Hornberger, in infancy.

COUSENTINO - Jacqueline N. (Hornberger) Cousentino, 80, of 322 S. Market St., Elysburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer as celebrant. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10:45 a.m. with transferal prayers at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, Malcom C. Farrow IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.