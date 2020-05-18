SHAMOKIN - James A. Blessing, 92, of 235 W. Spruce St., passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Riverwoods Retirement Community, Lewisburg.He was born Nov. 25, 1927, a son of the late James H. and Beatrice (Smith) Blessing. James attended schools in Lebanon, Pottsville, Coal Township and Shamokin. He graduated from Shamokin High School in 1945.On Feb. 1, 1947, he married his high school sweetheart, Faye O. Fisher Blessing. For 43 years they enjoyed their lives having and raising three sons. Faye died June 1, 1990. James then married Ernestine L. "Teena" Wilson Snyder Blessing, Feb. 29, 1992. She added her relation to the family.James worked for Miller's Auto Supply store during his high school days, sailed in the merchant marines aboard Texaco Oil tankers from 1945 to 1946. He then resumed working for Miller's, managing the store from 1950 until 1959. He then accepted a position with The Prudential as an agent and registered representative before retiring May 4, 1987.For his last 20 years with Prudential he was the treasurer of the Insurance Workers Union Local. He was the treasurer of his church, Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church for 10 years. During that time, he served on the last Coal Township School Board and the first newly organized Shamokin Area School Board. The two years on the Coal Township board he served as treasurer. He was the current treasurer of his high school graduation Class of 1945.James and his wife, Teena, were active in Shamokin-Coal Township Senior Action Center and both loved traveling, having spent time in every state and many foreign countries. They also enjoyed walking, pinochle and while able, line dancing. The group they belong to were called the "Country Swingers," and entertained at senior living homes.Surviving are James's three sons, James K. and his wife, Rose, of Vineland, New Jersey, Donald L. and his wife, Annette, of Coal Township, and John T. and his wife, Marilyn, of Milton; nine grandchildren, Kimberly Blessing, Jennifer Anderson and her husband, Jeff, Elizabeth Lukovic and her husband, Vlad, James A. Blessing, Kristopher Blessing and his wife, Michelle, Heather Johnson, Justin Blessing and his wife, Kristina, Kristin Blessing and Lorin Blessing; nine great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Christopher Anderson, Aiden and Devin Blessing, Sariah DeMarco, Alaina Johnson, Sebastijan Lukovic, Dresdian Perles and Emerson Blessing; his wife, Ernestine L. "Teena" and her family; her four children, Kenneth Snyder, Albert "Alby" Snyder and his wife, Michelle, Paul Snyder and his wife, Dawn, and Susan Casto and her husband, Daryl; five grandchildren, Ashley Peters, Mathew Tetkoskie, Jason Tetoskie, Katelyn Snyder and Maddox Snyder; Teena's sister, Joyce Thomas; and several nieces.In addition to his first wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert W. Blessing, and a sister-in-law, Ruth Hoyes Blessing.BLESSING - James A. Blessing, 92, of 235 W. Spruce St., Shamokin. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Brian Betsworth officiating, at Odd Fellows Cemetery, in Coal Township. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.
Published in The News Item on May 18, 2020.