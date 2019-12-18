SHAMOKIN - James A. Picarelli, 86, of 201 W. Mulberry St., passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at his home where he has resided for the past five years.

He was born Dec. 15, 1932, in Shamokin, a son of the late Concetta (Nastri) and Carmine Picarelli.

He graduated from St. Edward High School, Shamokin.

Following high school, he enlisted in the Navy, serving from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1955. He received the Korean Service, Good Conduct, National Defense, United Nations and Expert Pistol Shot medals.

He was married Nov. 23, 1957, in St. Edward Church, Shamokin, to the former Judith A. Home. She passed away on June 16, 2008.

Jim was employed as a consultant at Louis Lehrman and Sons Inc., Harrisburg, for 25 years.

He was a parishioner of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.

James enjoyed traveling, shopping and eating out. He loved spending time with his family.

Jim is survived by a daughter, Leisa M. Moyer, and her husband Thomas, of Shamokin; two sons, Anthony J. Picarelli, and his wife, Sharon, of Glen Rock, and Vincent Picarelli, and his wife, Teressa, of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Jessica, David, Samantha and Justin; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, James C. Picarelli, on April 8, 2019.

PICARELLI - James A. Picarelli, 86, of 201 W. Mulberry St., Shamokin. There will not be a visitation or service at this time. A Celebration of Life Service will be held and announced at a later date. The family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. www.jameskelleyfh.com