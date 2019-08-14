EAST CAMERON - James A. Reed, 84, of East Cameron, and most recently of Milton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at The Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg

He was born Feb. 27, 1935, in Trevorton, a son of the late Alvin E. and Betty J. (Taylor) Reed.

James was married on Feb. 14, 1959, in Bethel Union Chapel, West Cameron, to the former Joyce I. Erdman, who preceded him in death Jan. 18, 2018.

Jim was a graduate of Trevorton High School and served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1957.

He lived most of his life in East Cameron. Jim retired as an aide assistant from the Selinsgrove State Center.

He was an active member of Trevorton United Methodist Church, life member of East Cameron Township Fire Co. and formerly served as the captain of the fire police. He also was a member of Trevorton Fire Co. and the Trevorton American Legion Post No. 92.

Jim is survived by a daughter, Jill Clare and her husband, Ray, of Lancaster; three sons, James Reed Jr. and wife, Ellen, of West Cameron Township, Jerry Reed and his wife, Sue, of East Cameron Township, and Joe Reed and his wife, Gina, of Northumberland; 10 grandchildren, Alexandria Mark and her husband, Robert, Taylor Reed, Madison Reed, Brandon Clare and his wife, Amanda, Melissa Markley and her husband, Adam, Essie Reed-Schrader and her husband, Doug, Eliza Reed, Sarah Reed, Jacob Reed and Megan Reed; six great-grandchildren, Alexis Markley, Caleb Markley, Andrea Clare, Wyatt Clare, Lily Clare and Lilly Mark; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, John D. Reed Sr.; and a sister, Carol Sadowski.

A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Trevorton United Methodist Church, Sixth and Shamokin streets, Trevorton. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Beverly Petrovich officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's memory to Trevorton United Methodist Church, 310 S. Sixth St., Trevorton 17881 or East Cameron Township Fire Co., 5239 Upper Road, Shamokin 17872. Funeral arrangements are by the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton.