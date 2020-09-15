PAXINOS - James Allen Krebs, 83, of Irish Valley, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Dec. 4, 1936, at Geisinger Medical Center, a son of Allen Krebs and Bessie Kerstetter.

Jim was a 1965 graduate of Shamokin High School. He was an outstanding basketball player and also a member of the football and track team.

After high school, Jim worked with his father at Shamokin Dental Lab. He continued to serve his community with his son, Terry, until his retirement in 2018.

On Feb. 14, 1959, in Trinity Lutheran Church, Jim married the former Joanne Yorwarth, who survives.

Jim served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years.

He became a Mason, April 4, 1958, as a member of F&AM Masonic Lodge No. 255. Jim was also a member of Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Elks Club, Union County Sportsman Club, Gideons and served on the Shamokin Area School Board for six years.

Jim loved to sing. He was a member of the Society for Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America. He shared his talent and love of singing as director of Sweet Adelines and Shamokin Area High School boys and girls quartets.

Jim was a member of Clarks Grove United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir.

In addition to his wife, Joanne, Jim is survived by his three sons, Dr. Thomas Krebs and his wife, Linda, Timothy Krebs and his wife, Janine, and Terry Krebs and his wife, Maria; grandchildren, Timothy Krebs Jr. and his wife, Nicole, Kandy Golumkfskie and her husband, Thomas, Aiden Krebs, Anna Krebs, Dr. Kirsten Koons and her husband, Dustin, Katie Moyer and her husband, Derek, Donoran Krebs and his wife, Lauren, Marlana Krebs and her fiancé, Bradly, and Jordan Poplaskie and his fiancé, Maria; great-grandchildren, Jaelyn Poplaskie, Timothy Krebs III and Kendal Golumsfskie; his beloved dog, Calibar; a brother, Lewis Krebs and his wife, Dottie; two sisters, Nancy Adamson and Jane Young and her husband, Ken; a brother-in-law, Robert Yorwarth and his wife, Cathie; many nieces and nephews; and, as some would know, his friend "Buddy."

He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Bessie Krebs; and a brother-in-law, James Adamson.

Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, send memorial contributions to Clarks Grove United Methodist Church, 3215 Irish Valley Road, Paxinos 17860. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.