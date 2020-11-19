1/
James E. Hollister
MOUNT CARMEL - James E. Hollister, 86, of Mount Carmel, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

He was born in Shamokin, Oct. 11, 1934, a son of the late William and Laura (Coolihan) Hollister. He spent most of his life in Kulpmont.

Jim was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School and a 1956 graduate of Susquehanna University.

On May 30, 1956, in Shamokin, he married Joan Clauser.

He worked as an accountant for Schroyer's Dress Factory.

He was a member of St. Mary's Church, now known as Church of the Holy Angels.

Jim was a serious, though friendly man with a dry sense of humor who was very devoted to and supportive of his family. He enjoyed spending time with them fishing and hunting at their cabin in the mountains. He often spent mornings having coffee and reminiscing with old friends at a local mechanic's garage.

An avid Penn State football fan, he watched most games, especially when his daughter was enrolled there. Jim was meticulous in his bookkeeping, estate planning and caring for his properties, tools and cars. Those who got to know Jim inevitably liked him and will dearly miss him.

Jim is survived by a daughter, Annette Macintyre and her husband, Steve, of Ohio; two granddaughters, Jennifer Parmiter and Dana Parmiter; a brother, Jerry Hollister; and a sister, Mary Altomare.

He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

HOLLISTER - James E. Hollister, 86, of Mount Carmel. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer officiating. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc, 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, Malcom C. Farrow IV, supervisor.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc.
1053 Chestnut Street
Kulpmont, PA 17834
(570) 373-3202
