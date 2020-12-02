1/
James F. Garrity Sr.
PAXINOS - James F. Garrity Sr., 80, of 223 Shamrock Road, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

He was born and raised in Patton, May 18, 1940, a son of the late Francis James and Kathleen (Otto) Garrity. He resided in the Shamokin area since 1974.

James enlisted in the U.S. Navy, June 23, 1958, from Patton. During his enlistment, he served on the USS Jos P. Kennedy Jr. He received an honorable discharge June 23, 1961.

James was married July 15, 1961, in Loretto, to the former Mary Alice Huber, who survives.

He was employed in the maintenance department of Knoebels Amusement Resort.

In addition to his wife, Mary Alice, he is survived by their children, Catherine Flores and her husband, Michael, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Amelia Reaux and her husband, Richard, of Washington state, James Garrity Jr. and his wife, Tammy, of Paxinos, Thomas Garrity and his wife, Olga, of Virginia, Margaret Garrity, of Virginia, and JoAnn Garrity, of Northumberlandl; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, David Garrity; a sister, Colleen Garrity; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date.



Published in The News Item on Dec. 2, 2020.
