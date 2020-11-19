1/
James F. Kanaskie
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - James F. Kanaskie, 66, of Hollywood, Florida, and formerly of Shamokin, passed away at home Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, surrounded by his family following a brief, but valiant, battle with cancer.

A Pennsylvania native, Jim was born Dec. 19, 1954, a son of the late William T. and Eunice C. Kanaskie, and grandson of the late Kate and Walter Lukoskie and Mary and Joseph Kanaskie, all of Shamokin.

Jim was a 1971 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School where he was on the wrestling team. "Gator" became his enduring nickname. He was a 1975 alumnus of Penn State University where he majored in vocational rehabilitation.

He landed a position in South Florida in a delinquency day program for boys. He subsequently held sales positions of increasing responsibility with a number of South Florida companies.

Jim was an avid runner.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 25 years, Ursula Kanaskie; loving sons, Matthew (Katie) and Michael Kanaskie, of Orono, Minnesota; cherished granddaughters, Leah, Isabella and Lolita Kanaskie; dear sisters, Diane Kanaskie Wuycheck and Janet Kanaskie, both of Pittsburgh; a brother, Stephen (the late Mary Kanaskie), of Shamokin; nieces Nicole (James) Luta, of Shamokin, and Tara Martz (Peter) Schlenker, Camp Hill; great-nephews, Garrett Wegrzynowski, Ian Morris and Ethan Luta, of Shamokin; great-nieces, Molly and Zoe Schlenker, of Camp Hill; and stepdaughters-in-law and stepgrandchildren, in Florida.

A private funeral will be held today in Florida.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 19, 2020.
