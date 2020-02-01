COAL TOWNSHIP - James F. "Zimmy" Zimmerman, 75, of Coal Township, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in the emergency room at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

He was born in Harrisburg, Sept. 7, 1944, a son of the late William and Anne (Fauland) Zimmerman.

Zimmy attended Mount Carmel schools.

He married the love of his life, Barbara A. Zimmerman, in 1973, at the First Baptist Church, Shamokin. The wedding ceremony was conducted by the Rev. Charles Bowser.

He was manager for Kayo Service Station for 10 years until they went out of business. He then worked for Southern Columbia School District for 30 years until his retirement.

Zimmy loved to flea market and eBay.

In addition to Barbara, his loving wife of 37 years, James is survived by two sons and their spouses, Richard and Jenniemay Zimmerman, and James and Rose Zimmerman; two daughters and their fiances, Debra Lesher and Tom Klock, and Jennifer Zimmerman and Thad Strike; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law and their spouses, Robert A. and Diana Young, and Gordon C. and Linda Young; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son and a grandson.

ZIMMERMAN - James F. "Zimmy" Zimmerman, 75, of Coal Township. A visitation for family and friends will be held from noon until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township, with the Rev. Alan Langelli, pastor of Grace Chapel, Overlook, officiating. Interment will follow the service at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. The Zimmerman family is being assisted by James F. Kelley, director, James Kelley Funeral Home. www.jameskelleyfh.com.