SUNBURY - James H. Martin, 77, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

He was born in Shamokin, June 13, 1942, a son of late James F. and Bertha (Heitzman) Martin.

James was a graduate of Coal Township High School.

In 1979, he married Sharon Moore, who preceded him in death in 2014.

James worked as a carpenter for Robert H. Martin/Don Rosini.

James is survived by his daughter, Wendy Martin; a son, James Martin; a brother, Robert H. Martin; two nephews, Robin Martin and his wife, Wendy, of Millmont, and Kenneth Martin and his wife, Stacy, of Montana; and a niece, Kerry Lemons and her husband, Chris, of North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

MARTIN - James H. Martin, 77, of Sunbury. Funeral service notice to follow. Arrangement are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St.t Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.