DANVILLE - James L. Earnest, 69, of Milton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Lewisburg, Feb. 2, 1951, he was the son of the late Paul and Betty Earnest and Doris (Lyons) Cope. He was married to the former Roberta Wallize. Together they celebrated 41 years of marriage.

James was a 1969 graduate of Lewisburg High School and had served in the USMC during the Vietnam War. He had worked for Pennsylvania House, Milton Shoe Factory and Bucknell University, retiring in 2015. He was a member of the New Berlin American Legion.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Joshua Earnest, of Milton, and four sisters, Linda Stover and her husband, Jack, of Lewisburg, Tresha Brobst and her husband, Jack, of Mifflinburg, Michelle Husam, of Milton, and Crystal Keller, of Sunbury.

He was preceded in death by a son, Brock Earnest.

EARNEST - James L. Earnest, 69, of Milton. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.

Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shaw Funeral Home Inc
400 N Front St
Milton, PA 17847
(570) 742-8111
