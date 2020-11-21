1/
James L. Showers
LEWISBURG - James L. Showers, 72, of Milton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Riverwoods.

He was born in Lewisburg, July 13, 1948, a son of the late Guy and Sara (Bell) Showers.

James was a 1966 graduate of Milton High School and had worked for Honeywell.

He is survived by two brothers, Gary Showers, of Milton, and David Showers, of Crystal Lake, Florida; and a sister, Sally Shrawder, of Milton.

###

SHOWERS - James L. Showers, 72, of Milton. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 21, 2020.
