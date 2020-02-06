KULPMONT - James L. Stellar, 61, of 141 Brennan Farm Road, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Ashland, June 15, 1958, a son of Raymond Stellar and Irene Noskoviak.

James attended Pennsylvania State University where he graduated with a Bachelor's of Science in civil engineering.

He worked for the engineering firm McTish, Kunkel and Associates.

James was a member of the Church of the Holy Angels.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and cutting firewood. His greatest love was spending time with his ginormous family.

James is survived by his mother, Irene Noskoviak; two daughters, Charity Depka and her husband, Francis, of Kulpmont, and Sarah Stellar, of Mount Carmel; two sons, James L. Stellar Jr. and his wife, Stephanie, of Bloomsburg, and Anthony Stellar and his wife, Jaclyn, of Weatherly; six granddaughters, Trinity Depka, Olivia Depka, Cecelia Skavery, Denna Stellar, Aubrey Stellar and Alexandra Stellar; three grandsons, Ethan Depka, Logan Stellar and Colton Stellar; a sister, Patricia Kort and her husband, Karl, of Kulpmont; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father.

STELLAR - James L. Stellar, 61, of 141 Brennan Farm Road, Kulpmont. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer as celebrant. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass Thursday, Feb. 13. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, C. J. Lucas, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , 1704 Warren Ave., Williamsport 17701. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.