MOUNT CARMEL - James M. Koronkiewicz, 38, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.

He was born in Ashland, Oct. 18, 1981, a son of James Leo Koronkiewicz and Ramona (Cambria) Grill.

James was a graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School.

He worked as a laborer on the pipeline.

He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles and UFC.

James was a loving father who adored his children.

James is survived by two daughters, Madysen Koronkiewicz and Aryonna McGinley; a son, James Michael Koronkiewicz Jr.; father, James Koronkiewicz and his wife, Sue, of Mount Carmel; mother, Ramona Grill and her husband, Thomas, of Shamokin; a fiancé, Sarah McGinley; three sisters, Jamie Marie Watthews, of Mount Carmel, Catherine Horan and her husband, Brian, of Coal Township, and Sarah Grill; two brothers, Thomas Grill and Joshua Grill; maternal grandmother, Ramona Cambria; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Henry Koronkiewicz; a paternal grandmother, Shirley Weikel and her husband, Lewis; and a maternal grandfather, Louis Cambria.

KORONKIEWICZ - James M. Koronkiewicz, 38, of Mount Carmel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.