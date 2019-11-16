ELYSBURG - James Moncavage, 75, of Elysburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital in Coal Township.

He was born in Mount Carmel, a son of the late Chester and Florence (Shriner) Moncavage.

James was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

He worked for 30 years at PP&L and earned a Purple Heart while serving his county in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of the Mount Carmel and an avid golfer at Three Ponds Golf Course for 43 years. He is a member of the Ed Romance PA Sports Hall of Fame for baseball, the game he loved. He also played softball for Shuda Café and Faust Café.

James is survived by his wife, Janet (Shinskie) Moncavage; a son, Michael Moncavage and his partner, Corrie Garlick; a daughter, Jaime (Moncavage) Vesci; a son-in-law, John Vesci; two granddaughters, Freya and Daphne Vesci; Larry and Tina McClay, Karen and Rob Greco, David and Joanne Shinskie, Peggy and Gene Brokus, Marylee and Dave Romanoski, Joseph and Margaret Shinskie, Betsy Shinskie, Ruthie Shinskie, Brett and Sharon Scarlett and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Charles Moncavage and Flossie (Moncavage) McClay; in-laws, Ron McClay, Bill and Nellie Shinskie, Bill Shinskie Jr., John Shinskie, Kenny Shinskie and Blaine and Betty Ann (Shinskie) Hoover and Bart Scarlett; a niece, Amy (Brokus) Hager; and a nephew, Blaine Hoover III.

MONCAVAGE - James Moncavage, 75, of Elysburg. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral and Cremation Service, Elysburg. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to local charity Mount Carmel Area ThinkBIG. Information is available at mca.k12.pa.us/wp/think-big. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral and Cremation Service, Elysburg, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, FD, Joe Murray, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.