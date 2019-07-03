KULPMONT - James R. Korenkiewicz, 71, of 915 Scott St., passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his residence with his wife at his side.

He was born in Shamokin, March 8, 1948, a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Stankiewicz) Korenkiewicz.

James graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School, Class of 1966.

On Dec. 19, 1981, he married the love of his life, Theresa (Altomare) Korenkiewicz.

James was a member of the Church of the Holy Angels, West End Fire Association, American Legion and VFW.

James enjoyed going on bus trips to the casino. He was an avid fan of the Eagles and Penn State.

James is survived by his wife, Theresa Korenkiewicz; two sons, John Gallagher and his wife, Laurie, and Marcus Gallagher and his wife, Jennifer; a daughter, Jolene Andrukaitis and her husband, Frank; a brother, John "Jack" Korenkiewicz; a sister, Mary Ann Francola; a mother-in-law, Violet LaCrosse; two sisters-in-law, Joanna Raybuck and Antoinette Faust; nine grandchildren, Brad James, Todd James, Jacob Gallagher, Dylan Gallagher, Brittany Gummel, Derek Reich, Nathan Reich, Ryan Gallagher and Mason Gallagher; and a great-granddaughter, Aria Reich.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Korenkiewicz; and his grandson, Aaron Gallagher.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer officiating. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, C.J. Lucas, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont 17834. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.