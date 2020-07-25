1/
James Robert Grinaway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHAMOKIN - James Robert Grinaway, 78, of 212 E. Dewart St., Shamokin, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

James was born March 8, 1942, in Shamokin.

He graduated from Coal Township High School.

James served in the U.S. Air Force.

James married Janet Emerick.

He worked as a truck driver for K & H, Catawese Coach Line, Yellow Freight and Dan Shingara Enterprises Inc.

In addition to his wife, James was survived by a son; a daughter; three stepsons, Dennis Carespodi and his wife, Elizabeth, of North Carolina, Terris Carespodi and his wife, Lori, of North Carolina, and Brian Carespodi and his wife, Paula, of Collegeville; two grandsons, John Carespodi and Evan Carespodi; a sister, Bonnie; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, John and Harriet Emerick.

GRINAWAY - James Robert Grinaway, 78, of 212 E. Dewart St., Shamokin. Memorial services will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, send memorial contributions to the Shamokin Police Department, 511 N. Franklin St., Shamokin 17872, To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service
240 W. Chestnut St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 648-8141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved