SHAMOKIN - James Robert Grinaway, 78, of 212 E. Dewart St., Shamokin, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

James was born March 8, 1942, in Shamokin.

He graduated from Coal Township High School.

James served in the U.S. Air Force.

James married Janet Emerick.

He worked as a truck driver for K & H, Catawese Coach Line, Yellow Freight and Dan Shingara Enterprises Inc.

In addition to his wife, James was survived by a son; a daughter; three stepsons, Dennis Carespodi and his wife, Elizabeth, of North Carolina, Terris Carespodi and his wife, Lori, of North Carolina, and Brian Carespodi and his wife, Paula, of Collegeville; two grandsons, John Carespodi and Evan Carespodi; a sister, Bonnie; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, John and Harriet Emerick.

GRINAWAY - James Robert Grinaway, 78, of 212 E. Dewart St., Shamokin. Memorial services will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, send memorial contributions to the Shamokin Police Department, 511 N. Franklin St., Shamokin 17872, To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.