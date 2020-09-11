SUNBURY - James "Jim" Roger Herb, 71, of Sunbury, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

Jim was born Oct. 16, 1948, a son of the late Pauline (Klinger) and Charles Herb.

He attended school in the Line Mountain School District.

Jim was an active member of Sunbury's American Legion, Sunbury Steam Fire Engine Co. No. 1, Sunbury Eagles Aerie 503 and the Susquehanna Valley Arc, to name a few.

He was a very friendly man with a contagious smile, a sharp wit who enjoyed a good steak, a thick milkshake and a large banana split with the works. In some circles, Jim was known as the King of Sunbury, for all the friendships he made throughout his lifetime and his eagerness to participate in all that his community offered. Wherever he would go, Jim would run into people that knew him, always offering them a friendly handshake and left them laughing.

Jim enjoyed attending a wide variety of sports, including yearly trips to Phillies and Eagles games, but his true loyalty was to the Shikellamy Braves high school football team. Jim was a regular at their football games and could be heard cheering from across the field.

Jim is survived by his sisters, Donna Sitlinger, Linda Matter, Evelyn Paul and Bonnie Reed; and his brothers, Charles, Eddie, Randy, Terry, Rick, David and Roy Herb.

Family and friends are welcome to attend services at 10 a.m. Saturday at Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home Ltd., in Millersburg. Viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial to follow the service at Riverview Memorial Gardens, Halifax. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shikellamy Braves high school football program. Sign the online register book at www.minnichfuneral.com.