MOUNT CARMEL - James S. Bailoni, 80, of 435 N. Chestnut St., passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born in Mount Carmel Dec. 1, 1939, a son of Silvio and Mary (Ianeselli) Bailoni.

James was a graduate of Mount Carmel Catholic High School and Susquehanna University.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and later worked for the Department of Taxation in Sunbury and as a school auditor for the State of Pennsylvania.

On Feb. 19, 1966, in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, he married Rose Megosh. Together they shared 54 years of marriage.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, the Mount Carmel Knights of Columbus, previously held a state office, life member of West End Fire Co., and was fluent in Tyrolean.

James is survived by his wife, Rose Bailoni, of Mount Carmel; a daughter, Sandra Kaminski and her husband, Joseph, of Virginia; son, James Bailoni and his wife, Terri, of Lewisberry; a daughter-in-law, Evelyn Bailoni, of Mount Carmel; three granddaughters, Marissa Kaminski, Elena Bailoni and Sophia Bailoni; two grandsons, Mark Kaminski and Steven Bailoni; two bothers, Reno Bailoni and his wife, Anne, of New York, and Richard Bailoni and his wife Jeanne, of New York; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a son, John Bailoni; a father-in-law and mother-in-law, Andrew Megosh and his wife, Catherine; and a brother-in-law, Andrew Megosh and his wife, Sharon.

BAILONI - James S. Bailoni, 80, of 435 N. Chestnut St., Mount Carmel. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Peter's Cemetery, Mount Carmel. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be made to the Knights of Columbus, 128 W. Third St., Mount Carmel 17851 or Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel 17851. Arrangements are in care of the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.