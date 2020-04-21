LANCASTER - James W. Herrold, 89, of Lancaster, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Mennonite Home.

He was born in Shamokin, a son of the late Earl P. and Alma L. Heil Herrold.

Jim served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955.

In 1949, he started a 40-year career with the Hamilton Watch Co. and its many successors. From 1989 until 2012, Jim engaged in various part time jobs, as well as opportunities to volunteer in his community.

His passion was tracing the family genealogy and followed his ancestors to their original home in Steinham, Germany. One of his proudest achievements was the book he authored on the Herrold family, dating back to 1500. His brother, Richard, worked with him on this monumental project.

Jim is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jennie Mae Rhoads; his children, Deborah A. DiNunzio and her husband, Dominick, of Quarryville, Susan L. Rubright and her husband, John, of Mount Joy, J. Denise Sloyer and her husband, Mark, of Landisville, and J. Dennis Herrold, of Blythewood, South Carolina. He loved dearly his 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Herrold.

Due to COVID-19, the family held a private funeral service celebrating the life of James Herrold on April 9.