James Walter Kosmer
COAL TOWNSHIP - James Walter Kosmer, 63, of 122 A St., passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

He was born in Shamokin, Jan. 20, 1957, a son of Marie (Zalar) and the late Walter Kosmer.

He graduated from Shamokin Area High School.

On March 26, 1977, in Klingerstown, he married Brenda Derck, who survives.

James was a member of the Fairview Gun Club, The Nimrods Sportsman's Club and Line Mountain Four Wheelers.

In addition to his wife and mother, James is survived by a son, Jesse Kosmer, of Coal Township; a daughter, Jamie Kosmer, of Uniontown; three granddaughters, Janessa Kosmer, Kiera Kosmer and Leah Kosmer; a brother, Dennis Kosmer, of Coal Township; three sisters, Mary Kosmer, Brenda Kosmer and Maria Krebs and her husband, Terry, of Irish Valley; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his father, James was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Adams; and a nephew, Joey Gricoski.

KOSMER - James Walter Kosmer, 63, of 122 A St., Coal Township. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at the Fairview Gun Club, Coal Township, with the Rev. Mark Powlus officiating. Visitation will follow the service until 9 p.m. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.FarrowFH.com.



Published in The News Item on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service
240 W. Chestnut St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 648-8141
Memories & Condolences

August 5, 2020
Rest in peace Kos. you were a great friend and will be missed immensely by all who were close to you... no more suffering. I'll be sure to have one for you buddy!
Randy Ritzman
Friend
