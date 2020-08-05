COAL TOWNSHIP - James Walter Kosmer, 63, of 122 A St., passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

He was born in Shamokin, Jan. 20, 1957, a son of Marie (Zalar) and the late Walter Kosmer.

He graduated from Shamokin Area High School.

On March 26, 1977, in Klingerstown, he married Brenda Derck, who survives.

James was a member of the Fairview Gun Club, The Nimrods Sportsman's Club and Line Mountain Four Wheelers.

In addition to his wife and mother, James is survived by a son, Jesse Kosmer, of Coal Township; a daughter, Jamie Kosmer, of Uniontown; three granddaughters, Janessa Kosmer, Kiera Kosmer and Leah Kosmer; a brother, Dennis Kosmer, of Coal Township; three sisters, Mary Kosmer, Brenda Kosmer and Maria Krebs and her husband, Terry, of Irish Valley; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his father, James was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Adams; and a nephew, Joey Gricoski.

KOSMER - James Walter Kosmer, 63, of 122 A St., Coal Township. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at the Fairview Gun Club, Coal Township, with the Rev. Mark Powlus officiating. Visitation will follow the service until 9 p.m. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.FarrowFH.com.