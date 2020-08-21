1/
Jameson Michael Hoffman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jameson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MOUNT CARMEL - Jameson Michael Hoffman, 11 days old, was taken to God's loving arms on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

Jameson was born Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, Joshua and Kelly Hoffman, and brother, Blake, of Mount Carmel; Grammy Elinor Dziadosz, of Mount Carmel; Gigi and Pappy, Crystal and Gary Michael, of Coal Township; PopPop and Grandma, Paul and Bonnie Hoffman, of Richfield; great-grandparents, Jane Huhn, of Gordon, Ken and Mary Yoder, of Coal Township; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

James was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Joseph Dziadosz; maternal great-grandfather, Edward Huhn Sr.; and paternal great-grandparents, Patricia Hoffman and James Hoffman Sr.

###

HOFFMAN - Jameson Michael Hoffman, 11 days old, of Mount Carmel. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin 17872, is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help offset the funeral expenses. Donations may be given to Joshua and Kelly Hoffman, 31 E. Sixth St., Mount Carmel 17851 or in care of the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home
120 S. Market St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 644-0417
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved