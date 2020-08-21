MOUNT CARMEL - Jameson Michael Hoffman, 11 days old, was taken to God's loving arms on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

Jameson was born Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, Joshua and Kelly Hoffman, and brother, Blake, of Mount Carmel; Grammy Elinor Dziadosz, of Mount Carmel; Gigi and Pappy, Crystal and Gary Michael, of Coal Township; PopPop and Grandma, Paul and Bonnie Hoffman, of Richfield; great-grandparents, Jane Huhn, of Gordon, Ken and Mary Yoder, of Coal Township; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

James was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Joseph Dziadosz; maternal great-grandfather, Edward Huhn Sr.; and paternal great-grandparents, Patricia Hoffman and James Hoffman Sr.

HOFFMAN - Jameson Michael Hoffman, 11 days old, of Mount Carmel. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin 17872, is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help offset the funeral expenses. Donations may be given to Joshua and Kelly Hoffman, 31 E. Sixth St., Mount Carmel 17851 or in care of the funeral home.