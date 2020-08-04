1/
Jane Anne (Higgns) D'Amico
ATLAS - Jane Anne (Higgins) D'Amico, 88, of 131 W. Saylor St., passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Shamokin, April 14, 1932, a daughter of the late William and Florence (Shaffer) Higgins.

Jane was a graduate of St. Edward's Parochial School, in Shamokin.

On May 19, 1949, in Maryland, she married Joseph Louis D'Amico.

She worked at the Cigar Factory in Mount Carmel, the Wilburton Dress Factory, the Kulpmont Dress Factory, and retired in 1994, from Mount Carmel Tile and Construction where she worked as a secretary.

Jane attended Divine Redeemer Church, in Mount Carmel, and was a member of the former St. Paul's Church, in Atlas.

Jane is survived by a daughter, Lisa A. D'Amico and her fiancé, William M. McAndrew, of Atlas; a son, Joseph R. D'Amico and his wife, Carol Ann, of Mount Carmel; two grandsons, Joseph John D'Amico and James Frances D'Amico; three sisters, Molly Dormer, of Shamokin, Rose Maurer, of Shamokin, and Claire Beckwith, of Florida; a sister-in-law, Mary Hirsch, of Atlas; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jane was preceded in death by two sisters, Marion L. Nasatka and her husband, Carl, and Julia D. Williams and her husband, Raymond; a brother, John Higgins; a sister-in-law, Eleanor Siedlecki and her husband, John; and two brothers-in-law, Edward D'Amico and Charles Hirsch.

D'AMICO - Jane Anne (Higgns) D'Amico, 88, of 131 W. Saylor St, Atlas. Funeral services will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mount Carmel Area Public Library, 30 S. Oak St., Mount Carmel 17851. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc - Mount Carmel
27 North Vine Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
570-339-4110
