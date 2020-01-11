PAXINOS - Jane Carol (Hoffman) Vacca, 83, of Paxinos, went home to her Lord Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

She was born Aug. 24, 1936, a beloved daughter of Ray Y. and Evelyn Eileen (Milbrand) Hoffman.

She was a native of Tharptown.

She raised and showed quarter horses and was always devoted to them.

Survivors include her son, Barry Yorwarth; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Yorwarth; grandsons Ryan and Jeremy Yorwarth; a sister, Louise Mentch; and stepdaughters Suzan Classen and Laura Iacampo.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Vacca.

A private celebration of her life will be held in the spring when new life begins.

Remember "Janie" as the loving, mother, sister, wife and friend she was. Rest in peace and love, sister, Louise R. Mentsch.