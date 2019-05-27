SHAMOKIN - Jane McHale, 75, of 21 N. Market St., Shamokin, passed away May 1, 2019, at MCNC.

She was born in Shamokin, June 1, 1943, a daughter of the late John and Regina (Novich) Betsock.

Jane graduated from Shamokin High School and married William J. McHale Sr. in October 1962.

She was a homemaker and an avid Eagles fan.

Jane is survived by three daughters, Patricia and Richard Schaeffer, Christina and Willie Schartiger and Debra McHale and companion, Craig "Scott" Shankweiler; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Joyce Sebroski, of Catawissa; and a brother, Greg, and his wife, Christine Betsock, of Milton.

In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, William J. McHale Sr., and their son, William J. McHale Jr; as well as a brother, John L. Betsock Jr., and a son-in-law, Kenneth "Harry" Ebright.

MCHALE - Jane McHale, 75, of 21 N. Market St., Shamokin. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coal Township.