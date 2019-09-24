LOCUST GAP - Janet M. Birster, 78, of 181 Marshall St., Locust Gap, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born Jan. 25, 1941, in East Cameron Township, a daughter of the late Robert Haupt and Hilda Weikel Stehr Haupt.

She was a graduate of Shamokin High School.

Janet was a retired assembly worker from Paper Magic Group and was a devoted Knoebel's ride operator.

On April 11, 1959, in Elkton, Maryland, and again on June 6, 1959, in St. Joseph's Church, Ashland, she married Cletus J. Birster Sr., who preceded her in death March 2, 1999.

Janet was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. She enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughter, Jennifer Wilkins and her husband, Samuel, of Locust Gap; her son, Jacob Vellner, of Locust Gap; her daughter-in-law, Colleen Renn, of Marion Heights; eight grandchildren, Breanne Birster, Peter Rory Birster, Stormie Birster, Marissa Birster, Shawn Wilkins, Audrey Wilkins, Ethan Wilkins and Silas Vellner; six great-grandchildren, Carson Vellner, Zander Levengood, Ella DelValle, Eli Wetzel, Cameron Wetzel and Aralynn Munoz; three brothers, Gerald Haupt and his wife, Lindalee, of Coal Township, Lambert Haupt and his wife, Carol, of East Cameron, and Milton Haupt and his wife, Judy, of Hatboro; and countless nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were four children, Tammy Birster in 1994, Shawn Birster in 2000, Cletus J. Birster Jr. in 2008 and Peter Birster in 2013; seven siblings, Harlin Stehr in 1930, June Bitting in 2008, Clay L. "Butch" Stehr in 2018, Eleanor Shutt in 1998, Celia Birster in 2016, Emory Haupt in 1951 and Randolph "Randy" Haupt in 2010.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Locust Gap. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel; Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.