ASHLAND - Janet Kimmel, 72, of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Janet was born in Ashland, Dec. 25, 1946, a daughter of the late Violet (Fertig) and William Lute.

Janet graduated from Ashland High School.

She married Terry Kimmel, June 30, 1979.

Janet was employed as a nurses aide at Green Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation and the former Friendly Nursing Home, Pitman.

She was a member of the Friendly Holiness Church.

Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Terry; and nieces and nephews.

Janet was preceded in death by siblings Betty Neumeister, Evelyn Francis and Donald and Roy Lute.

KIMMEL - Janet Kimmel, 72, of Ashland. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Friendly Holiness Church, Helfenstein, with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Kent Straight officiating. Interment will follow at Sunndyside Memorial Cemetery, Lavelle. The Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, is in charge of the arrangements.