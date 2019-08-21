BERWICK - Janet L. (Updegrove) Fetterman, 82, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Berwick Retirement Village II, where she was a guest for the past two years.

She was born in Shamokin Aug. 10, 1937, a daughter of the late Adam E. and Edith G. (Zimmerman) Updegrove.

She was raised in Elysburg and graduated from Ralpho Township High School. She later earned a certificate as a licensed practical nurse. She worked at Mount Carmel Nursing Center later, SCI-Camp Hill and retired from SCI-Coal Township.

Janet was a member of Conyngham United Methodist Church.

In her younger years, she was very involved with the Penns Woods Chapter of the Girl Scouts where she acted as the neighborhood director. She played the organ at Wilburton No. 1 and Wilburton No. 2 United Methodist Church, as well as Aristes United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed camping and boating. Traveling was an important part of her life and she loved taking cross country road trips and cruises.

She will be greatly missed by her loving daughters, Deborah L Wyatt and her husband, Frank, of Mooresville, North Carolina; Marie L. Johnson and her husband, Larry, of Marion, South Carolina; Rebecca Rossi and her fiancé, Eric, of Drums; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, C. Allen Fetterman, in 2011; a great-granddaughter, Ryanne Cara; and brothers, Robert Updegrove and David L. Updegrove.

FETTERMAN - Janet L. Fetterman, 82, of Berwick. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Knoebels Memorial Park, Elysburg (Pavilion S), where she met her husband Allen. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Mike Delp, of Commonwealth Hospice, officiating. Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park. Online messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected]