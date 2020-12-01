HERSHEY - Janet Marie Smith, 87, of Blain, went home to be with Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, of natural causes.

SMITH - Janet Marie Smith, of Blain. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday in The Boyer Family Funeral Home, 101 W. Main St., New Bloomfield, followed by a public graveside service at 1 p.m. at Blain Cemetery. COVID-19 protocols will be observed (masks/social distancing). Complete obituary details may be seen at boyerfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The Boyer Family is honored to handle the arrangements for the Smith family.