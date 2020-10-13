COAL TOWNSHIP - Janice L. Schroyer, 85, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born and raised in Shamokin, May 6, 1935, an only daughter of Wilbert and Sara (Heitzman) Elliott.

Janice attended Coal Township High School.

She was the manager at Milton Eldery High Rise and then Coal Township Elderly High Rise until her retirement.

Janices' love in life was watching and cheering on her favorite teams. Any game from the pros, college or local level, if there was a game on TV, it was on in her house. She was an avid Penn State fan. She always went above and beyond to make you feel special, never forgetting a birthday or holiday. She was so proud to show off her children when they came to visit her at Mountain View.

Janice is survived by her son and his wife, Dean and Margaret Schroyer; and a daughter, Debra Barwicik. She was very proud of her six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, Nicole and Jeremy Gehret and their children, Loren, Ben and Jake; Danelle and Brad Klebon and their children, Liam and Tatum; Dean and Katie Schroyer and their children, Cru and Andie; Sara and Mike Paulson and their children, Raina, Nash, Nora and Stone; Brian and Kait Schroyer and their son, Maverick; Damian, whom she raised as her son, and PJ Schroyer and their daughter, Karmen. Karmen was Mam-Mam's special buddy.

She is survived by her brothers, Wib Elliott and his wife, Jean, and Reynold Elliott and his wife, Dolores; a sister in law, Betty Hoffman; and several loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Ronald and Ned Elliott.

SCHROYER - Janice L. Schroyer, 85, of Coal Township. In keeping with Janices' wishes no viewing will be held. If you wish to remember her please do a kind deed for your neighbor. Leonard J. Lucas Jr. supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with the arrangements.