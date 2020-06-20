BURNSVILLE, N.C. - Jarrah Paul Morley Goldman, 32, of Burnsville, North Carolina, went home to be with the Lord Monday, June 1, 2020, at Care Partners Solace Center.

A native of Pennsylvania, Jarrah was born July 1, 1987, a son of Paul Goldman and Sharon Badgley Goldman.

He worked as a DSP/Med-Tech for Blue West in Mars Hill, North Carolina, and was very proud of what he did there with the patients.

Jarrah was an active member of Liberty Covenant Church.

He was fun loving, athletic, always positive, kind hearted and will be missed by everyone that knew him. Jarrah was a loving son, husband, brother, father and grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Jewel Kay Renfro Goldman; his children, Alissa Renfro and her husband, Dakota, Cody Buchanan and Christian Buchanan, all of Burnsville, North Carolina; a grandmother, Joan Peck, of Pennsylvania; a sister, Calye Goldman, of Pennsylvania; a brother, Abraham Gordon; six grandchildren, Nevaeh, Aubrey, Kinsley, Isabella, Kasper and Michael; three aunts, Carol Swayngim, of Burnsville, Sandra Leonowicz, of Pennsylvania, and Jeanne Hughes, of Burnsville; nieces and nephews, Julius, Jaevion, Jessamae and Savana; a special cousin, Michael Hughes; and numerous other cousins and extended family.

He was also preceded in death by infant brother, Joshua Paul Goldman; and a daughter, Hannah Willean.