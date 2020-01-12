ELYSBURG - Jasmaine D. (DeFrancesco) Miriello, 96, of 123 Pocahontas Lane, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township.

She was born in Atlas, March 28, 1923, a daughter of the late Antonio and Dominica (Rossi) DeFrancesco.

Jasmaine was a graduate of Mount Carmel Township High School and later worked as a seamstress in a dress factory.

On Nov. 4, 1944, in St. Mary's Church, she married Ralph Miriello, who preceded her in death in 1999.

She was a member of Church of the Holy Angels, formerly St. Mary's Church, Kulpmont.

Jasmaine is survived by her son, Frank A. Miriello and his wife, Dedre S., of Virginia; her daughter, Donna Mekulski and her husband, Gregory, of Mechanicsburg; two granddaughters, Lori James and her husband, Richard, of Mechanicsburg, and Kristin Mekulski, of New Cumberland; two grandson, Brian Mekulski and his wife, Jennifer, of Delaware, and Thadeus D. Miriello, of Virginia; four great-grandsons, Mitchell James, Nolan James, Andrew Mekulski and Gabriel Camplese; two great-granddaughters, Isabella Jasmaine Mekulski and Olivia Elizabeth Mekulski; a sister, Elizabeth Cairo; a brother, Anthony DeFrancesco and his wife, Jacqueline; a sister-in-law, Minnie D'Alexander; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jasmaine was preceded in death by two sisters, Jacqueline Valenzano and her husband, Angelo, and Dora Politza and her husband, John; a brother, Carmen DeFrancesco and his wife, Flo; five brothers-in-law, Robert Cairo, Bernard Miriello, Charles Miriello and his wife, Florence, Anthony Miriello and his wife, Vernie, and Angelo D'Alexander; and three sisters-in-law, Catherine Pupo and her husband, Fred, Jenny Varano and her husband, Alfred, and Barbara Cort and her husband, Henry.

MIRIELLO - Jasmaine D. (DeFrancesco) Miriello, 96, of 123 Pocahontas Lane, Elysburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Stahmer officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kulpmont. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.