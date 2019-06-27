POTTSVILLE - Jay W. Moyer, 76, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Danville, Nov. 21, 1942, a son of the late K. Art and June (Boughner) Moyer.

Jay married the love of his life, JoAnn (Neitz) Moyer, April 11, 1964, in the St. John's EUB Church, Shamokin.

Jay proudly served his country serving in the U.S. Army from February 1966, to 1968. He was stationed in Germany for two years, earning the rank of E-5 and acting sergeant.

He was a member of Operating Engineers Union for 35 years, 34 of which he worked at Empire Wrecking in Reading and a former member of Elysburg Lodge 349 F&AM Masonic Lodge.

Jay was a member of First United Methodist Church, Schuylkill Haven, and a former member of Christ EC Church. He was a trustee for 20 years and Sunday school treasurer for 15 years.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, JoAnn (Neitz) Moyer, of Pottsville; a daughter, Cindy McClelland, wife of Tom, of Pottsville; a son-in-law, Mahmoud Hussein, of Wallingford; five grandchildren, Rebekah, Joshua, and Jacob McClelland, Zackaryah and Amira Hussein; two sisters, Karen Miller and Lystra Beck, wife of William, both of Sunbury; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Rhonda Hussein.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, with Pastor Christopher Fisher officiating. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will take place in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jay's name to Hillside SPCA P.O. BOX 233 Pottsville 17901.