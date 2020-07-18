FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Former Shamokin resident Jean Alva Chamberlain Artman, born Feb. 27, 1935, in Shamokin, to the late John T. and Alva Chamberlain (Grow), passed away at her home, Sunday, July 12, 2020, from complications from an infection.

She graduated from Shamokin High School in 1952 and from the Geisinger School of Nursing in 1955. That year, on Nov. 16, she also married her high school sweetheart, Marcus Robert Artman.

She and Marcus lived in San Diego, California, for several years before relocating to Alexandria, Virginia. Several years later, they moved to Falls Church to raise their family and eventually retire. Upon retirement, she and Marcus enjoyed traveling.

Jean, an outstanding registered nurse, worked for Alexandria Hospital and then for McLean Pediatric Associates. She then went to work for Northern Virginia Pediatrics, where she retired after more than 20 years of faithful service.

Jean loved her family, to cook fabulous meals, crafting and shopping. She will be dearly remembered and very definitely missed.

Jean is survived by her husband, Marcus, of 64 years; her sister, Judy Laubachm of Coal Township; son, Jeffrey (Kirsten), of Summerville, South Carolina; son, Jerry (Terry), of Falls Church, Virginia; grandson, Tony Artman, of Meggett, South Carolina; nephew, Dan Laubach, of Coal Township; nephew, John Laubach (Polly), of Glendale, Arizona; great-granddaughters, Nicole, Laurin and Heather Torres; and great-great-grandchildren, Samuel and Lillyanna.

