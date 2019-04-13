Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean D. Cress.

MOUNT CARMEL - Jean D. Cress, 89, formerly of Locust Gap, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She was born in Mowery, May 30, 1929, a daughter of the late Walter R. and Elizabeth E. (Sell) Wolfgang.

Jean was a 1948 graduate of Ashland High School.

She was married on July 23, 1971, in Shamokin, to William J. Cress who preceded her in death Sept. 16, 2011.

Jean was employed as a seamstress before her retirement. She had worked at the Oxford Dress factory in Shamokin and Mount Carmel Fashion.

She was a member of Christ United Lutheran Church in Ashland and the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union.

Jean enjoyed doing crossword and seek a word puzzles.

Surviving are a sister, Ruth Wolfgang, of Mount Carmel; nieces and nephews, John and Maryann Wolfgang, Sally and Erik Tice, Russ and Carrie Hummel, Raymond "Butch" and Linda Wolfgang.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded her in death by three sisters, Elizabeth Wetzel and Emma and Jeanette Wolfgang; eight brothers, Luther, Raymond, Lester, Russell, Milton, Ralph, James and Walter Wolfgang; and two nephews, Alex and Otto J. Wolfgang.

CRESS - Jean D. Cress, 89, of Mount Carmel, and formerly of Locust Gap. A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Christ United Lutheran Church, 437 Airport Road, Ashland. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St. Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Christ United Lutheran Church or the Hillside SPCA 51 SPCA Road Pottsville 17901.