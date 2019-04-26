MOUNT CARMEL - Jean G. (Fisher) Bogart, 91, formerly of Mount Carmel and Catawissa, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at The Gardens at Orangeville, in Orangeville, where she had been a resident since September.

Jean was born in Mount Carmel, June 5, 1927, to late Clarence E. and Edna (Raber) Fisher.

She graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1945 and moved to Queens, New York, for work where she met and married the late Henry "Harry" G. Bogart Oct. 5, 1947.

She was employed by Felton Int., in Brooklyn, New York. In 1969, Harry retired from the New York City Police Department and the family moved to Jean's hometown of Mount Carmel. There she was employed by the Humberland Dress Factory and Mount Carmel Fashions, both in Mount Carmel, until the plants closed. She then worked at Dee Fashions in Centralia until it closed.

She is a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Mount Carmel and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Mount Carmel.

In addition to her husband and parents, Jean was preceded in death by sisters and brothers, Helen "Ella" Swiderski, Gertrude Fisher, Doris Fisher, Betty Harner, Ruthanne Fisher, George Fisher, Raymond Fisher, Clarence "Dewey" Fisher, Ronald Fisher and Gerald Fisher.

Jean is survived by a daughter, Barbara Reese and her husband, Robert, of Catawissa; three sons, Henry G. "Butch" Bogart and his wife, Ann, of The Villages, Florida, and Oakdale, New York, Richard K. Bogart, of Dallastown, and James E. Bogart and his wife, Cheri, of Glen Rock. Also surviving are grandchildren, Erik, Christina, Jason and his wife, Andrea, Michael and his wife, Jennifer, Dr. Andrew and his wife, Kristen, Amanda, Kenneth, Brittany, Alec, Justin and Zachary Bogart; a stepgrandson, Rob Reese and his wife Maria; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Charlie, Gracie, Andrew and Isabella Bogart; two stepgreat-granddaughters, Mya and Ella Reese; and two brothers, John "Jackie" Fisher, of Leesburg, Florida, and the Rev. Jesse Fisher and his wife, Helen, of Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

BOGART - Jean G. (Fisher) Bogart, 91, formerly of Mount Carmel and Catawissa. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Service, Elysburg with Rev. Frank Karwacki officiating. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Mount Carmel. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jean's memory to the Activity Dept. of The Gardens at Orangeville, 200 Berwick Rd., Orangeville, PA 17859. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Service, Elysburg is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, FD Joe Murray, Supervisor. Visit www.rothermelfh.com or Facebook @heizenrothfamilyfuneralhomes.