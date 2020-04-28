CAMP HILL - Jean H. Edwards, 97, of Camp Hill, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

She was born in Shamokin, Nov. 4, 1922, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Evans) Pratt.

Jean was a graduate of Coal Township High School.

Jean retired after 40 years with Bell Telephone.

She was a member of Camp Hill United Methodist Church, West Shore Elks Lodge 2257-Ladies Auxiliary, Retirees of Bell Telephone and Ladies Group Odd Fellows Cemetery.

She is survived by her nieces, nephews and her great-nephews; and her good friend, Donna Wood.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon G. "Bud" Edwards, whom she married June 19, 1949; and her brother, John Thomas Pratt.

EDWARDS - Jean H. Edwards, 97, of Camp Hill. Memorial services will be announced at a later date to be held at Camp Hill United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. Memorial contributions can be made to Central PA Food Bank, www.centralpafoodbank.org, and her church, Camp Hill United Methodist Church, 417 S. 22nd St., Camp Hill 17011. Arrangements Neill Funeral Home, Camp Hill.