Jean Krall (1944 - 2019)
HARRISBURG - Jean Krall, 75, of Harrisburg, and formerly of Shamokin RD, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Coal Township, Aug. 2, 1944, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna (Wock) Charnomaz.

Jean was employed as a clerk/typist with the Pennsylvania State Police until her retirement.

While living in this area, she was a member of Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin.

Survivors include three sisters, Irene Roth, of Irish Valley, Olga Roscoe and her husband, John, of Elysburg, and Vera Charnomaz, of Harrisburg; and nieces and nephews.

KRALL - Jean Krall, 75, of Harrisburg, and formerly of Shamokin RD. The funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The News Item on Nov. 21, 2019
