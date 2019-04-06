Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean L. Nunez.

COAL TOWNSHIP - Jean L. Nunez, 51, of 1422 W. Walnut St., died Tuesday afternoon, April 2, 2019, at the Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

She was born in Sunbury on July 25, 1967, a daughter of the late Larry Dockey and Treva (Lahr) Dockey.

Jean was a 1985 graduate of Shikellamy High School.

She was formerly employed in manufacturing at Wilhold, Paper Magic and Townsends.

Jean enjoyed spending time with her niece, nephews and friends watching her favorite football team the "Pittsburgh Steelers," attending crocheting class at the Shamokin-Coal Township Library and doing diamond painting.

She is survived by her boyfriend, Arcadio Coronel, of Coal Township; two sons, Juan Dockey, of Sunbury, and Antonio Barrientos, of Danville; two sisters, Tammy and Lamar Cressinger Jr., of Paxinos, and Sabrina and Jeffrey Heddings, of Sunbury; one grandson, Emmanuel Dockey, of Sunbury; and nieces and nephews.

NUNEZ - Jean L. Nunez, 51, of 1422 W. Walnut St., Coal Township. A visitation will be held at the Mountain Presbyterian Church, 2478 Boyles Run Rd., Sunbury at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Presbyterian Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 169, Sunbury, PA 17801.