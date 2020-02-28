LOCUST GAP - Jean M. Sebastian, 89, of Locust Gap, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township.

She was born in Locust Gap, Oct. 26, 1930, a daughter of the late William and Mary (Omlor) O'Brien.

Jean was a graduate of the former Mount Carmel Township High School.

She had been employed as an aide until her retirement at Mountain View Manor nursing home.

She was a member of the former St. Joseph's Church in Locust Gap and a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.

Surviving are nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Edward Sebastian; and two sisters, Kathryn McHale and Anita O'Brien.

SEBASTIAN - Jean M. Sebastian, 89, of Locust Gap. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Locust Gap. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.