SUNBURY - Jean Marie Heim passed away at 10:50 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, after a 34-year battle with cancer involving 16 occurrences. She was the beloved wife of Keith A. Heim, of Sunbury, and the adoring mother of Keith A. Heim Jr., of Providence, Rhode Island.

Jean graduated from Mount Carmel Area High School in 1970. She continued her studies at the Danville School of Nursing and became a licensed practical nurse. She worked as an LPN for Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township, and later for Sunbury Community Hospital for 34 years. She also worked part-time at Knoebels Grove Amusement Resort.

Jean enjoyed boating, camping, tennis, golfing and riding the motorcycle. She was active in the community, supporting the Sunbury Little League for 11 years. Her remaining time was spent making memories with family and friends.

Jean was a daughter of the late Joseph and Charlotte (Yoder) Pekera, of Mount Carmel. Jean spent part of her early childhood in Marion Heights.

She is survived by three siblings; Ronald Pekera, of Okatie, South Carolina; JoAnn Platt, of Mount Airy, Maryland; and Mark John Pekera, of Denver, North Carolina.

HEIM - Jean Marie Heim, of Sunbury. Memorial services will be held Monday at Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home in 395 State Street, Sunbury. The viewing is open to family and friends from 9 to 11 a.m. to celebrate her perseverance and commitment to family and friends. Interment will be in the Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.