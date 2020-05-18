TREVORTON - Jean Marie (Chiavaroli) Woll, 88, of Trevorton, passed away at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Thursday, May 14, 2020, after a brief hospitalization.She was born Jan. 9, 1932, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Christina (Evangelista) and Sabatino Chiavaroli.She was a graduate of St. Edward's High School and the Geisinger School of Nursing Assistant Program. She attended Bloomsburg University later in life and earned a certificate in gerontology.She soon met her husband, Harold Joseph Woll Sr., and they married July 31, 1954, at St. Edward Church. They spent 50 years of loving marriage together before his passing Sept. 17, 2004. They resided in Danville for 63 years.For many years she was employed by Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, and also served as a private duty nurse. Her favorite positions were with the School Of Nursing, and after her retirement, with The House Of Care, where she touched many lives by being a support system and mother-like figure.She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Danville.Jean was an avid reader, a lover of classical music and an excellent seamstress (as was evident by the beautiful clothes that she sewed for herself and her family). She enjoyed baking Christmas cookies for family and friends. She also enjoyed watching "Jeopardy!" and answered all of the questions correctly!She is survived by five children, Joan Woll and her husband, James Pauzer, of Pennsylvania, Harold Woll Jr. and his wife, Cindy, of California, Kathleen (Woll) Kisling, of Nevada, Andrew Woll and his companion, Kim Molter, of Pennsylvania, and Janine (Woll) Krebs and her husband, Timothy, of Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Erin, Nicholas, Natalie, Aiden, Anna, Timothy Jr. and his wife, Nichole, and Kandy and her husband, Thomas; a great-grandchild, Timothy III; numerous nieces and nephews; two sisters, Anna Koshinski and Amelia Stark; and a brother, Michael Chiavaroli.In addition to her parents and beloved husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Nathaniel Kisling, whom she loved dearly; four brothers, Arturo Chiavaroli, Pasquale Chiavaroli, Joseph Chiavaroli and John Chiavaroli; and two siblings, in infancy.WOLL - Jean Marie (Chiavaroli) Woll, 88, of Trevorton. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a graveside committal service will be held for immediate family at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, in Danville, celebrated by the Rev. Timothy Marcoe. A memorial gathering to celebrate the life of Jean Marie will be held in the future. The family will provide flowers. Memorial contributions in Jean's name may be made to The Donald P. Vrabec House of Care, https://secure2.convio.net/gss/site/Donation2?df_id=1740&mfc_pref=T&1740.donation=form1, or The Ronald McDonald House in Danville, https://rmhdanville.org/donations/. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home Inc. Share memories of Jean and messages of love and support at www.BradyFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on May 18, 2020.