MOUNT CARMEL - Jeanette "Jean" Bergan, 87, of 133 Oak Lane, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born Aug. 7, 1932, a daughter of the late Frank and Stella (Rawa) Bogovich.

jean was a 1949 graduate of Mount Carmel Township High School.

On Nov. 15, 1958, in the former St. Paul Chapel in Atlas, Jean married Francis X. Bergan Sr., who survives.

Jean had been employed in area garment factories until her retirement.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Centralia American Legion Post 608 Auxiliary, Centralia Fire Co., Knights of Columbus Council 628 Auxiliary and West End Athletic Club, both of Mount Carmel.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son Francis X. Bergan Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Mount Carmel; a stepgrandson, Kevin Powell and his wife, Jillian, and their son, Jacob, of Mount Carmel; two sisters, Frances Goodeluinas, of Winsor, Colorado, and Patricia Wetzel and her husband, Glenn, of Mount Carmel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Dorothy Swatski, Elizabeth Muolo, Sophie Lindenmuth and Mildred Vitacco; and seven brothers, Edward and Thomas Bogovich, and Peter, Stanley, John, Edward and Walter Ostroski.

BERGAN - Jeanette "Jean" Bergan, 87, of 133 Oak Lane, Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church with the Rev. Francis Karwacki, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. Visitation will be held from 9 until 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. To leave a condolence to the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.