WEST NORRITON - Jeanette Edith (Gilotti) (Werkheiser) Printz, 79, passed away with her family by her side Saturday, July 13, 2019.

She was born May 2, 1940, in Kulpmont, a daughter of Alverta (Zimmerman) and Alexander "Shorty" Gilotti.

Jeanette graduated from Kulpmont High School, married Larry Werkheiser, lived in State College while he got his degree from Penn State, then relocated to Norristown. After she and Larry divorced, Jeanette spent 32 years with Leroy Printz, until his death in 2008. She resided in West Norriton formore than 50 years, the last eight of them with the love of her life, Dominic Carpani.

More than anything, Jeanette enjoyed spending time with Dominic, whether it be going to dinner at Chap's Taproom, playing bocce, watching the Phillies or the Eagles or just sitting with him and holding hands. She was a lifelong Penn State fan, where she put both of her children through college.

For 39 years, she delighted in spending time with family and friends at her mountain home in Lake Hauto where she made all feel welcomed. She experienced great joy in both her children and grandchildren. She was kind, caring and giving and all who came into contact with her could feel her love and kindness. She was a stylish woman who never looked her age.

Many considered her a second mom, both from their childhood days and even in adulthood. Jeanette was truly a special gem.

Jeanette was the loving mother of Gary Werkheiser and Gina Krause. She was the grandmother of Vanessa Werkheiser, Devon Werkheiser, Marissa Krause and Dylan Krause, who were her pride and joy. She was called "Grand-mom," "Granny" and "G-Mom" by her four grandchildren who simply adored her. She was also stepgrandmother to Austin and Travis Printz.

Jeanette is survived by her brother, Morris Gilotti (Beverly), of Kulpmont, their children, Jeffrey Gilotti (Jill), of Kulpmont, Lesley Henery (Justin), of Mechanicsburg, and Lindsey Pitcavage (Michael), of Ashland; a great-nephew, Jacob Gilotti; and a great-niece, Isabella Henery. She had a special place in her heart for Valerie Werkheiser, Amanda Printz and Joann Galleo.