TROY - On Sunday afternoon, Feb. 23, 2020, Jeanette Fay Thomas, 87, went to be with her Lord after a brief stay at Guthrie Troy Community Hospital. Before that, she had been at the Bradford County Manor for three months, recovering from an injury.

She was born March 26, 1932, in Shamokin. Jeanette was a first-born daughter of the late William E. And Thelma I. (Zimmerman) Thomas. As a child, Jeanette contracted scarlet and rheumatic fevers, both life-threatening in the pre-antibiotic era. Under doctor's orders, her treatment was a year of bedrest at home, during which she was lovingly nursed back to health by her mother. Despite this childhood health setback, Jeanette was always a happy, optimistic and generous individual who practiced her faith daily.

Jeanette graduated from Shamokin High School in 1951.

She soon after began working at Shroyer's Dress Factory as a seamstress. She became a member of the IGLWU and was employed by both Shroyer's and David Shroyer Dress Inc. her entire career. Afterward, she was a full-time caregiver for her father and mother in their home in Shamokin.

Jeanette loved being active in her faith through music. She played piano, organ and accordion and sang. Over the years, she attended the Chestnut Street United Methodist Church and the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, both in Shamokin. After she moved into Lincoln Towers in Shamokin, she played piano for church services and a weekly hymn sing.

In 2018, Jeanette moved to Twin Oaks, in Granville Summit, where she resided until a few months before her death.

She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Paul (Thomas) Zaleskie, of Troy; a niece, Linda Zaleskie and spouse, Andrea Stewart, of Brooklyn, New York; and a cousin.

She was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother.

"It is well with my soul."

