SHAMOKIN - Jeanette Hertzog, 80, of Shamokin, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at her residence, with her family by her side.

She was born Jeanette Maria Portaro, May 6, 1939, in Marion Heights, a daughter of the late Saverio and Angelina (Procopio) Portaro.

Jeanette attended school in Marion Heights and graduated from the former Kulpmont High School in 1957.

On Oct. 2, 1965, in the former Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Marion Heights, she married Howard D. Hertzog Jr., who preceded her in death Aug. 5, 1972.

Jeanette was employed at the former Shroyer Dess Factory in Shamokin and later at Mountain View Manor as a nursing assistant. Her most important job, though, was raising her daughter, Angela, into a strong and independent woman after the passing of her husband when Angela was just 2 years old.

Jeanette was of the Catholic faith and a member of the former St. Edward's Church, now Mother Cabrini Parish, in Shamokin.

She was a kind and generous person who loved to cook, bake and entertain. She also enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casinos.

Jeanette is survived by her daughter and best friend, Angela, with whom she resided; a sister, Angeline Gates and her husband, William, of Watsontown; her three special caregivers, Helen Pasierb, Bessie Barrett and Rochelle Hinds; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Yocum and her husband, Wally.

HERTZOG - Jeanette Hertzog, 80, of Shamokin. The funeral service and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872, or the Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library, 210 E. Independence St., Shamokin 17872. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.