Jeanette M. Krieger
1942 - 2020
COAL TOWNSHIP - Jeanette M. Krieger, 78, of 6 Oak Gardens, and 634 Sinking Creek Road, Spring Mills, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

Jeanette was born in Shamokin, March 20, 1942, a daughter of the late Robert and Georgia (Hatfield) Blair.

She was married to John Krieger, who preceded her in death.

She attended Coal Township High School and worked as a seamstress for many local factories and retired as a CNA from Mountain View Manor.

Jeanette is survived by two daughters, Wendy Campbell and her wife, Marlane, of Coal Township, and Deborah Zalinski and her husband, Eddy, of Spring Mills; two grandsons, DJ Olowski and Ryan Fifield; a granddaughter, Dana McGuire and her husband, Matthew; a great-grandson, Grant McGuire; a great-granddaughter, Taryn McGuire; a brother, Edward Blair and his wife, Gertruda; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and her two beloved dogs, Molly and Mugsy.

In addition to her husband, Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Marlene Fessler; and a nephew, Robert Fessler.

KRIEGER - Jeanette M. Krieger, 78, of 6 Oak Gardens, Coal Township, and 634 Sinking Creek Road, Spring Mills. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal rescue or shelter of your choice. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.



Published in The News Item on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service
JUN
26
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service
240 W. Chestnut St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 648-8141
